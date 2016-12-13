Wasa worker killed during repair work

One man is dead, and another wounded after being shot at while doing repairs in Cocorite.

Around midday on Tuesday, three Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) workers were dispatched to conduct repairs on a trench in Powder Magazine, Cocorite.

One of the workers left the scene to retrieve a part needed for the repairs from another site.

While the other two men continued repairs, gunmen walked toward the hole and started shooting at them.

One of the workers, Nejie Jaja, from Bournes Road, St James was pronounced dead at the St James Health facility.

The other worker is being treated at hospital.