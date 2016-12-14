Carlos in, Kenwyne out

New senior men's coach Tom Saintfiet has selected a 28-man training squad minus striker and national captain Kenwyne Jones. The squad will hit the field tomorrow for its first session at the Hasely Crawford from 7 pm. This will be his opening session ahead of the two international friendlies away to Nicaragua later this month. Saintfiet will subsequently select his final squad for the two matches next week for a residential training camp before the team departs on Christmas day for Managua. The two games are carded forDecember 27th and 30th.

Notes

Carlos Edwards has made 88 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago and was a member of the 2006 World Cup Squad. He last played for T&T in an international friendly against Jamaica in November 2013.This is Maurice Forde’s first invitation to the Men’s Senior Team. Hashim Arcia has already made appearances for the T&T Senior Team. Jomoul Francois is former T&T National Youth team player.

Training Squad

1. Jan Michael Williams – Central FC

2. Glenroy Samuel – Ma Pau Stars

3. Marvin Phillip – Morvant Caledonia United

4. Adrian Foncette – Police FC

5. Daneil Cyrus – W Connection

6.Sheldon Bateau – Krylia Sovetov Samara

7.Triston Hodge – Toronto FC II

8.Mekeil Williams – Colorado Rapids

9. Carlyle Mitchell – Seoul E-Land FC

10.Radanfah Abu Bakr – Sillamae Kallen

11. Alvin Jones – W Connection

12. Curtis Gonzales – Defence Force

13. Nathaniel Garcia – Central FC

14. Sean De Silva – Central FC

15.Hughtun Hector – W Connection

16. Maurice Forde – W Connection

17. Kevin Molino – Orlando City

18. Aikim Andrews – W Connection

19. Trevin Caesar – Orange County Blues

20. Cordell Cato – San Jose Earthquakes

21. Jomal Williams – Murcielagos FC

22. Hachim Arcia – Defence Force

23.Willis Plaza – Jabloteh FC

24.Shahdon Winchester – Murcielagos FC

25. Carlos Edwards – Ma Pau Stars

26. Joevin Jones – Seattle Sounders

27 – Aubrey David – Dallas FC

28 – Jomoul Francois – St Ann’s Rangers