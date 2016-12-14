It’s not surprising that when the nation is shocked by another horrific murder, calls for the death penalty come to the fore again.
Carlos in, Kenwyne out
New senior men's coach Tom Saintfiet has selected a 28-man training squad minus striker and national captain Kenwyne Jones. The squad will hit the field tomorrow for its first session at the Hasely Crawford from 7 pm. This will be his opening session ahead of the two international friendlies away to Nicaragua later this month. Saintfiet will subsequently select his final squad for the two matches next week for a residential training camp before the team departs on Christmas day for Managua. The two games are carded forDecember 27th and 30th.
Notes
Carlos Edwards has made 88 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago and was a member of the 2006 World Cup Squad. He last played for T&T in an international friendly against Jamaica in November 2013.This is Maurice Forde’s first invitation to the Men’s Senior Team. Hashim Arcia has already made appearances for the T&T Senior Team. Jomoul Francois is former T&T National Youth team player.
Training Squad
1. Jan Michael Williams – Central FC
2. Glenroy Samuel – Ma Pau Stars
3. Marvin Phillip – Morvant Caledonia United
4. Adrian Foncette – Police FC
5. Daneil Cyrus – W Connection
6.Sheldon Bateau – Krylia Sovetov Samara
7.Triston Hodge – Toronto FC II
8.Mekeil Williams – Colorado Rapids
9. Carlyle Mitchell – Seoul E-Land FC
10.Radanfah Abu Bakr – Sillamae Kallen
11. Alvin Jones – W Connection
12. Curtis Gonzales – Defence Force
13. Nathaniel Garcia – Central FC
14. Sean De Silva – Central FC
15.Hughtun Hector – W Connection
16. Maurice Forde – W Connection
17. Kevin Molino – Orlando City
18. Aikim Andrews – W Connection
19. Trevin Caesar – Orange County Blues
20. Cordell Cato – San Jose Earthquakes
21. Jomal Williams – Murcielagos FC
22. Hachim Arcia – Defence Force
23.Willis Plaza – Jabloteh FC
24.Shahdon Winchester – Murcielagos FC
25. Carlos Edwards – Ma Pau Stars
26. Joevin Jones – Seattle Sounders
27 – Aubrey David – Dallas FC
28 – Jomoul Francois – St Ann’s Rangers
