Glenn is back

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Former  social development minister Glenn Ramadharsingh has been appointed as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

The veterinarian and sometimes musician made his return to public service more than two years after he was dismissed as a government minister following disorderly behaviour on a flight from Tobago to Trinidad.

This morning, Ramadharsingh received his appointment.

 

