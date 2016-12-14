Relatives of Heather Barriteau are praying for her safe return, following her disappearance last Friday after last seen drinking a beer with a man at a bar on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando.
Glenn is back
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Former social development minister Glenn Ramadharsingh has been appointed as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.
The veterinarian and sometimes musician made his return to public service more than two years after he was dismissed as a government minister following disorderly behaviour on a flight from Tobago to Trinidad.
This morning, Ramadharsingh received his appointment.
