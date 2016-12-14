Heather Barriteau, the woman at the centre of a fake abduction has confessed that she lied.

"I was not abducted, I went on my free will and had a time for the weekend and that is it," she said in an interview from her husband's cellular phone.

Asked to comment on his wife's admission, Devon Paul, said he did not want to comment.

"That went way out of proportion," he said.

"The last time I tried to clarify what went on, everybody turn around my words, so I am not saying anything."

Paul made a missing persons report to the Southern Division Police on Saturday. He said Barriteau , 35, disappeared after leaving their Sobo Village, La Brea home last Friday to do some shopping in San Fernando.

She was last seen drinking at the Edge Bar on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, with a male companion later that afternoon.

She was supposed to meet a friend but failed to show up. Calls to her phone later went unanswered.

On Monday, San Fernando police said, Barriteau walked into the station to clarify she was not missing as reported on social media.

She also checked into the Accident and Emergency Department at the San Fernando General Hospital and reported to staff on duty that she had been abducted by three men. She also claimed she was dropped off at a parang session held at Carat Shed Bar, which is located almost opposite the Marabella Police Station.

The police were later contacted and went to Carat Shed to review their CCTV footage.

An outraged Campbell said his parang session took place in the night from 9 o'clock.

He said he did not know if Barriteau, whom he said is not a regular, if she returned that night for the parang.

He said Paul was also brought to his business to view the footage and positively identified the woman in the video as Barriteau.

Police also said they cannot charge Barriteau as she never made a missing report. They said only if the husband knew she was not missing and made a false report they could charge him.