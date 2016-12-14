NUGFW wants security at all WASA job sites

President general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) James Lambert is calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to ensure there is security to protect workers at job sites at all times, especially in crime hot spot areas.

Lambert made the comment yesterday in response to the killing of WASA employee Nejie Jaja at Powder Magazine, Cocorite, on Tuesday.

Jaja and co-worker Luke Rampersad were doing repairs in a trench in the community when a third worker, who was not identified by police, left in the company’s vehicle to retrieve a part needed for the job.

Residents reported hearing a volley of gunshots and both men were later found with gunshot wounds in the trench. Jaja, who was shot twice, was taken to the St James District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rampersad, who was shot in his leg, was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Describing the incident as horrifying, Lambert yesterday said, “The unions representing the workers are very much concerned, especially given the crime situation in the country and all of us are aware there are ‘hot areas’ and we are to blame the administration of WASA in not ensuring in the first place that workers are protected when they are sent out to work.”

He said this was not the first time a WASA worker had been killed in the Cocorite area.

The union, he added, is due to meet with management to pave the way forward.

“People could be killed anywhere, but where there are designated areas that are dangerous the safety of workers must be ensured,” Lambert reiterated.

He added that the company also had its own private security firm and questioned why this was not being put to use.

Asked whether these officers were supposed to go out with workers in designated crime areas, Lambert said, “That was only when management have thought that they should be. So they would have to indicate to the worker that some type of protection is needed.”

At the weekly press briefing held at Police Administration building in Port-of-Spain yesterday, Police Public Information Officer, ASP Michael Pierre, said once requested by any utility company, police support would be provided.

Efforts to contact WASA’s Communications Manager Daniel Plenty were unsuccessful yesterday.