Safe capital

The Police Service is assuring the public that Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain is safe to shop despite the recent disappearance and murder of Shannon Banfield.

The assurance came yesterday from the public information officer, ASP Michael Pierre, who promised they would be out in more numbers to ensure the public’s safety during the remainder of the Christmas season.

He, however, advised the public to be mindful of their surroundings while shopping, as there an increase in robberies during this time of the year.

Asked what the police were doing to allay fears of those wanting to avoid Charlotte Street, Pierre said: “Charlotte Street, Frederick Street, Henry Street, High Street, San Fernando, High Street, Princes Town, all streets, we will be vigilant we will be there.

“You will see the police there, on foot patrol and mobile. You may not see us, as we will be in plain clothes, but the police will be there. As I would have read initially, there will be heightened patrols throughout the length and breadth of the nation, in every street and every town and village, shopping mall or shopping area, so you expect to see the police out there visible and vigilant.”

Banfield’s decomposing body was found in IAM and Company Ltd on Charlotte Street last Thursday, three days after she went missing while shopping on the said street At her funeral service on Tuesday, pastor Leslie Moses called for the legalisation of mace and pepper spray as defensive weapons against criminal attacks.

Asked about this yesterday, Pierre said the police were only enforcers of the law, adding that the public had a voice and was free to express their concerns to the legislators. He added that as far as he is aware, no recommendation was taken to Parliament from the police to legalise the use of mace and pepper spray.

He added that there will also be an increase of both foot and mobile patrols in all areas, more DUI stop checks and road check exercises. He said greater attention will be paid to all financial institutions and there will be close monitoring of ports of entry - both air and sea-, a re-focusing of patrols on the highways on a 24-hour basis and the adoption of a zero tolerance approach to all infractions of the law.

“It is our mandate in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to help you, our citizens, be more aware, alert, prepared and safe during the holiday season. We wish to advise that personal safety is of paramount importance and we would appreciate adherence too.

“Be vigilant about your surroundings, avoid wearing expensive jewellery, shop during daylight hours whenever possible, or with a friend at night, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, a purse or wallet if possible, beware of strangers approaching you for any reason and always stay alert,” Pierre said.