Schoolgirl found

Published: 
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Destiny Jackson, the 14-year-old schoolgirl of Charford Court, Port-of-Spain, who was reported missing, on Monday, has been found.

Jackson was first reported missing by her grandmother, Roberta Jack after last being seen at her home around 6 am on Saturday.

The T&T Police Service (TTPS) thanked the public for its assistance in ensuring the teenager’s safe return.
 

