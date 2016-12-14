A truck overturned on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay this afternoon, causing a traffic standstill, but so far no reported injuries.
Schoolgirl found
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Destiny Jackson, the 14-year-old schoolgirl of Charford Court, Port-of-Spain, who was reported missing, on Monday, has been found.
Jackson was first reported missing by her grandmother, Roberta Jack after last being seen at her home around 6 am on Saturday.
The T&T Police Service (TTPS) thanked the public for its assistance in ensuring the teenager’s safe return.
