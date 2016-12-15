Second suspect released again

Dale Seecharan, the 38-year-old St Helena man held in connection with the death of Shannon Banfield who was released from custody a second time last night.



Speaking with the media outside the Central Police Station Seecharan said he was feeling happy to be able to go home to his family.



He said his life had been ruined and he now had to start over since surrendering on December 8, the day Banfield's body was found, at his workplace on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.



Seecharan, who was soft spoken to the point of being interpreted as timid, was deemed a person of interest into Banfield's murders hours after Canfield's decomposing body was found in the warehouse of I AM and Company.



Seecharan had been released on Monday night and re-arrested hours later on allegations that he stole a bunch of house keys to apartments belonging to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).



Seecharan said: "I am just relieved that this is over and I have nothing to do with this and I just want to thank my lawyer for everything. I am just feeling happy just to go home with my family."



"I don't know how to describe it, I just feel like my life take a turn for the worse and I just want to get back on to life. I have to start all over my life is ruined," when asked how he felt.



Seecharan who was released into the custody of his attorney Larry Williams was taken to his St Helena home by his attorney.



When asked if he had anything to say concerning his clients time in police custody Williams said, "Not one word. God is the boss".



Homicide detectives told the T&T Guardian that in the footage they acquired from IAM and Company Ltd, Banfield was seen interacting with a man and being led to the secluded area where her body was eventually found three days later.



Detectives said footage showed Banfield gesturing to a man at the back of the store near to a doorway leading to the stockroom where her decomposing body was found.



The man is seen leaving Banfield in the store and making his way through the doors and out of the line of sight.



He returns later and spends a few moments with Banfield before leading her through the doorway and out of sight. She was not seen again.



An hour and a half later, he emerges from through the door, this time bare-backed, and leaves the compound.



Police sources admitted that the evidence so far was too circumstantial to lay any charges.





Banfield, of Mc Carthy Street, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was last seen leaving her workplace—RBL’s Independence Square branch—around 4 pm on December 5.



In a telephone conversation with her mother, Sherry-Ann Lopez, around that time, Banfield said she was going to purchase items at IAM.



Banfield’s body was discovered hidden under some boxes in the company’s third floor storeroom around 1.30 pm on December 8 by employees who were searching for the source of a strong decomposing scent which they believe was a dead rat.



An autopsy stated she had been smothered and police recovered what they believed to be a murder weapon, a bloodied towel, near where she was found.



Banfield was buried on Tuesday following a ceremony at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Prizgar Road, San Juan.



Seecharan was not the only suspect held in connection with Banfield's killing. Another store employee, Matthew Maharaj, 18 was held for two days and released on December 10 after surrendering to police the day Banfield's body was found.



On his release, Maharaj said: "I think the entire thing was very unfair because my face was in the media and now people will see that and say I am the man who kill the woman. How I supposed to get a job now? Right now I just want to go home and sleep in a comfortable bed and I wish that this just disappear.”



Following Banfield's murder, social media users have called for a boycott of the store and people have accused the owners of not being forthright with authorities in providing CCTV footage when they requested it.



The police claimed that the owners refused them on three occasion when they requested the footage while the owner claimed police came once and never returned.



Police have since heightened patrols in busy shopping areas.