THA elections carded for January 23

Central FC widens lead Two-time reigning Digicel Pro League champions, Central FC strengthened its hold on top of the ten-team table with a 2-1 win over bitter rival, W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on...

Defence Force blanks Rangers to climb table Strike duo, Devorn Jorsling and Hashim Arcia were both on target as Defence Force blanked St Ann’s Rangers 2-0 in the Digicel T&T Pro League at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on...

Regrello dedicates Mayoral appointment to late mother Newly installed Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello, yesterday, dedicated his appointment to his mother, May Arthur, whom he said died an unhappy woman in 1978, because she was unable to fulfill...

WICB pays glowing tribute to legend Lloyd on Golden Anniversary ST JOHN’S—The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) yesterday paid glowing tribute to Clive Lloyd, the former West Indies captain for his 50 years of service to the game.

Violence reduced in schools—minister The Ministry of Education says violence and indiscipline in secondary schools has dropped dramatically during the past year, with officials recording a reduction between 30 and 40 per cent.

BANKS, COPS, GETTING AWAY WITH IT It was with some surprise that I read Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy’s #lifeinleggings story: she was tormented by a Peeping Tom, and reporting it to police was like throwing bananas at chimps: it...

JMMB opens South Park branch Even with indicators that 2017 will be a tough year, JMMB Investments (T&T) Limited opened its fourth banking and investment branch at South Park Mall, San Fernando, on Monday evening, with...

Call for more pro help for athletes, coaches Some 40 coaches and sport officials on Tuesday identified the need to employ professional organisations like the Michael Johnson Performance (MJP) across a wider section of the T&T sport...