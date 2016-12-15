Two-time reigning Digicel Pro League champions, Central FC strengthened its hold on top of the ten-team table with a 2-1 win over bitter rival, W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on...
THA elections carded for January 23
Published:
Thursday, December 15, 2016
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections will be held on January 23, 2017.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the President of the Republic of T&T had fixed the above date as the date for the election of members to serve in the THA.
See the release below.
