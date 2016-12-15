You are here

THA elections carded for January 23

Published: 
Thursday, December 15, 2016

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections will be held on January 23, 2017.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said the President of the Republic of T&T had fixed the above date as the date for the election of members to serve in the THA.

