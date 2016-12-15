UNC walkout of Sangre Grande Corporation

The Sangre Grande regional corporation has re-elected Terry Rondon as chairman, following a walkout by United National Congress (UNC) councillors.

The election of councillors began this afternoon after aldermen from the UNC and the People's National Movement were sworn in.

Both the PNM and the UNC won four districts and two aldermen each in November's local government elections, causing a deadlock at the corporation.

During the vote for chairman, UNC councillors and aldermen walked out, saying Rondon did not have a casting vote to break the deadlock.

However, after the UNC representatives left, the voting process continued and Rondon was elected chairman.

During the proceedings, two UNC councillors questioned Rondon's authority in presideing over the ceremony as chairman, however this was immediately dismissed by Rondon, who cited Section 15 of the Local Government Act.



Videsh Ramsingh and Sookdeo Bedassie were sworn in as UNC Aldermen.

Danielle Machel Piper and Cuthbert Pierre sworn in as PNM Aldermen.