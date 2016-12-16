Bail woes for accused cops

The two police officers charged with robbing two Chinese nationals in Claxton Bay last month are still behind bars as no one has secured their bail.

Special Reserve policeman Sean Joseph and PC Noel Williams both appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the San Fernando First Court. They are each on $250,000 bail with clerk of the peace approval.

But, Joseph ‘s attorney Sade Lee Duprey asked the magistrate to grant him a cash bail alternative because he was having difficulty in securing bail.

The magistrate granted him a cash alternative of $75,000.

Williams’ first court appearance was two weeks ago in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates Court where the charge was read to him, he was granted bail and the matter transferred to San Fernando.

Yesterday, was the first time Williams appeared in the San Fernando Court on the charges which allegedly took place at the home of casino owner Wei Hui Zhu, at Johnson Avenue, Soledad Road, Claxton Bay on November 11.

The charge alleged that armed with a firearm he and Joseph robbed Hui Zhu of $406,000, an Apple IPhone valued $7,000 and an air rifle valued $20,000.

They are also accused of robbing Jin Fu Zhu of an Apple iPhone 6 valued $6,000.

Joseph is also charged with possession of 22 rounds of .38 ammunition at the San Juan Sub-Station. Both officers have been suspended from duty.

They are expected to reappear in court on January 17.