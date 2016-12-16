Machel focuses on co-operation over competition

Anna-Lisa Paul Ten months after he was declared this year’s road march winner for an eighth time, soca super-star Machel Montano was yesterday presented with his brand new 2016 Ford Ranger truck at ANSA Motors, Port-of-Spain.

And while he has no intention of returning to active competition Montano has vowed to continue producing the quality and calibre of music he has come to be known for.

Deeply humbled by the accolade decided by the people for the people, Montano said he was more focused on “cooperation over competition” moving forward.

Confirming deepening collaborations with the players of Bad John Republic in the form of Keegan Taylor, Kyle Phillips and Kit Israel—Montano said he also wants to work with icons including Calypso Rose, to revive the local music industry and ensure knowledge and tradition was passed down to the younger generation.

Referring to the road march prize which he intends to hold on to, he added, “This road march competition is not a competition like other competitions. You are not really competing. You are about giving the public the energy and vibe they need and they reward you with that prize.”

Inviting Taylor, Phillips and Israel to join him at the podium as he acknowledged their input in his success, Montano said family and relationships were more important to him now as he sought to move higher.

Proclaiming himself to be a “bridge” between the past and present generations, Montano said he was privileged to have worked with artistes who took the time to pass down and nurture traditional aspects of the culture.

He said this was his duty now and one which he did not take lightly.

Montano reaffirmed, “I can work with the young people and give them some of the cultural tradition. A lot of the knowledge is usually in cemeteries and we don’t want to wait until they pass on.”

Claiming this knowledge could be passed on through music, Montano said it was important as the whole world was watching and loving our culture including pan and soca—so they needed to be properly informed.

Promising that upcoming releases would feature tradition side by side with innovative and modern technology, Montano said the Monk philosophy was a movement of new knowledge, of knowing oneself, where they came from and where they were headed.

During the live broadcast on Vibe CT105 FM, a subsidiary of Guardian Media Limited which has been supporting the competition for the past 17 years, Ford’s general manager, Jimmy Boissiere, said, “We are very proud of our involvement with the road march competition and hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of sponsor Carib Brewery Limited, Marketing Manager Antron Forte commended Montano on his achievements through the years and pledged to continue in their partnership.

President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco), Lutalo Massimba or Brother Resistance as he is known in the cultural arena urged Montano to continue to fly the organiation’s and country flags high.

Confronting detractors who believe Tuco was no longer relevant, Massimba said Tuco members were the ones responsible for “Bringing music, feeding the frenzy and providing music for the carnival that you so love.”

Promising the release of a second movie called Machel Monday before the end of the year, Montano said a documentary on his journey as a soca king would also be released in theaters early next year.