Mayor promises to help fire officers

One day after he was sworn in as Mayor of Point Fortin, Abdon Mason visited fire officers at the Point Fortin Fire Station and joined their call for a new fire station to be built there.

But Fire Service Association president, Leo Ramkissoon says while the officers are grateful for the support, they are still waiting to hear something from their line Minister, Edmund Dillon.

On Monday, fire fighters at the Point Fortin Fire Station removed office furniture from a room on the building’s second floor and into the parking bay for the fire tenders. The officers cited health and safety concerns, saying the 85-year-old wooden structure was termite-infested and falling apart.

“The new mayor and the chairman visited the station on Wednesday and they were appalled at the condition of the station,” Ramkissoon said.

“He vowed that he would be making representation to have the officers relocated and a new station built there.”

“He also promised that to have a detailed report done by the Health and Safety Committee of the corporation.”

But Ramkissoon said the officers are disappointed by the lack of response by Dillon, the Minister of National Security.

“I heard he told the media that he doesn’t understand how we can’t reach him, that he always answers his phone and he has constituency days twice a week in Point Fortin. But while this may affect the constituency, it is a matter that the Minister of National Security needs to deal with it. It cannot be dealt with a constituency office. I have two numbers for Mr Dillon, I can’t reach him, I’ve sent texts, emails and letters and still no response.”

He also knocked Dillon, saying if he is in Point Fortin twice a week, why he doesn’t visit the station.

“It is within in their rights under the Occupational Health and Safety not to report for duties at that station. They could report to another station but they have the right to remove themselves from a situation where there is a direct threat to their health and safety.”

Dillon, who attended a function at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation where the new mayor was elected on Tuesday, said he was aware of the station’s dilapidated condition.

“The fire station is old. I born and grow up in Point Fortin, it is older than I am. We have been making arrangements, so far, we have visited a temporary site for

them.” He could not say when the relocation would take place “because it has to go through the government procedures.”

“They have to come and look the building, make sure it is okay and make the allocation accordingly. I myself went and looked at it a couple months ago.”

He said $11 million budgetary allocation has been approved to build a new station in 2017.

Dillon could not understand why the fire fighters have been saying they could not reach him.