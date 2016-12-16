New appliances for Matelot residents

Christmas came early for 51 residents of Matelot, Grand Riviere and St Helena villages who were affected by recent floods and landslides as they received $350,000 worth of stoves, fridges, televisions, living room sets, mattresses and electric fans yesterday from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

Another 15 households are also expected to receive appliances and furniture from Capil’s Furniture Store in Sangre Grande in the coming days.

The items, according to former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon put a smile on the faces of the residents who were marooned recently from the rest of Trinidad, after two bridges were washed away and the roadway was left covered by slush, rocks and fallen electricity, cable wires and trees.

Late last month persistent rains, led to seven roofs being uprooted, a disruption in electricity and water supplies, while several homes along the coastline were flooded.

Rondon thanked Social Development Minister Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn for helping 66 families who suffered losses following the disaster at the northeast coastal village.

In total, 26 mattresses, 25 stoves, 12 televisions, 12 fans and 30 living room sets were distributed to the residents.

Each family got an item.

“I am happy to announce that these families were well treated this morning. Christmas came early for them. It was gratifying to see them smile once more after facing that devastation. At least they can enjoy their Christmas like the rest of T&T. Remember all their household appliances and furniture were covered in mud and water. They lost practically everything. Their homes were in a mess. It left them feeling despondent and hopeless. This morning all of that has changed,” Rondon said.

Rondon said 15 additional families were also in line to collect items as well.

“The corporation will drop off thse items at their homes very soon.”

He praised the corporation’s disaster unit and ministry for their quick response in trying to help the families get back on their feet.