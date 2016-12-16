PH driver shot dead after argument

A 24-year-old PH taxi driver from Maraval was shot dead in front of his home yesterday morning in apparent retaliation for a argument he had at a bar earlier this week.

According to reports, around 3 am police received a report of gunshots from residents of Paramin Village, Maraval.

When police arrived in the hillside community they found a wounded Michael Sylvester lying in the back seat of his Nissan Almera.

He was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Residents told police Sylvester, who lives a short distance away from where his car was parked, was playing music from his vehicle on Wednesday evening and decided to sleep in it after the battery had died.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian after an autopsy was performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday morning, a relative who asked to remained unidentified, suggested that Sylvester was killed because of a disagreement he had with a group of men outside a bar on Morne Coco Road on Tuesday night.

“A friend of his got into an altercation and he put in his two cents. The gunmen made an example of him.

They did not get who they were looking for and they killed him to send a message,” the man said.

The relatives maintained that Sylvester was not involved in any criminal activities.

He said Sylvester had recently assisted his father in building a home and was planning on moving in next week before Christmas.

Homicide detectives had not established a motive for his murder up to late yesterday.

Investigations are continuing.