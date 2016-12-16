THA elections set for Jan 23

Tobagonians will go to the polls on January 23 to elect a new House of Assembly.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the date yesterday.

Nomination Day is January 3.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) is seeking to create history by winning all 12 electoral districts for the two consecutive times.

In the last elections in January 2013, Chief Secretary Orville London led the party to the historic landslide victory. London will not be at the helm this time, as he is stepping down after years of service to the party.

Former THA presiding officer Kelvin Charles was elected as the political leader of the party’s Tobago arm in July.

Former head of the public service Reginald Dumas has predicted the PNM will win the elections handsomely because the opposition parties on the island were divided.

Dumas said, however, that the PNM was likely to face some challenge from the new Progressive Democratic Party, led by Public Services Association president Watson Duke.

The other significant party in the race is Tobago Forwards, which is led by former justice minister Christlyn Moore.