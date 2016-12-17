AG to bring legislation in 2017: We will deal with crime

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is planning to bring a powerful suite of legislation to Parliament in January 2017 meant to hit the pockets of organised criminals.

Speaking at a press conference at the San Fernando City Hall yesterday, Al-Rawi said the new pieces of legislation will not need a special majority to be passed.

He said the management of crime was the absolute priority for this government. Al-Rawi said, “Nobody enters organised crime without profit. Our mission is to take away the profit from crime so in January, the AG office will lay in Parliament a suite of legislation to specifically target the dollars behind crime.”

Al-Rawi also questioned why Kamla-Persad-Bissessar and her team were adamant not to support the FATCA legislation.

“I have raised FATCA on the fight on crime because the reciprocal exchange of bankers information for T&T citizens who have accounts abroad, is important so you will know where the profit of crime is hidden,” Al-Rawi said.

Seeing that there was no explanation for the need for a JSC in the FATCA legislation, Al-Rawi added, “You got to ask yourself what is the Opposition of this country doing? What is their mission? What is their objection to foreign accounts?”

He also said he was working on the Bail Amendment and Anti-Gang legislation by laising with the Director of Public Prosecution, the Criminal Bar Association, and the Judiciary.