Thieves rob Central restaurant

Police are searching for four robbers who held up the proprietor and patrons at Lucky City Chinese Restaurant at Williamsville on Friday night.

The thieves, who were armed with a gun and cutlasses stole almost $10,000 in cash and valuables before escaping.

Investigators said around 9:20 pm, Zheng Sheng Jiang, 33, of Eccles Village, Williamsville was conducting sales at the restaurant when four men walked into the establishment. They were wearing coveralls and bandannas over their faces.

Pointing a gun to Jiang's face, one of the robbers forced him to empty the cash register which contained an undisclosed sum of cash. They forced the patrons to lie on the floor before stripping them of cash and valuables.

Among those robbed were Swaransingh Jagdeo, 60, of Palmyra who was relieved of $2,000 in cash and an Apple iphone valued $5,000. They also robbed Lee Sahadeo, 31, of Williamsville of $700 while Himraj Harripersad, 49, of Tabaquite was robbed of $2,200 and a cellphone. The thieves then escaped in a waiting green Hyundai accent.

A report was made to the police and an All Points Bulletin was despatched for officers to be on the lookout for the car. However, no one was arrested. PC Mahabir of the Gasparillo Police Station is continuing investigations.