Air Canada returns tomorrow

Air Canada is keeping its promise to return to T&T after dropping the route eight years ago. The flights will resume tomorrow and last for one year.

The Ministry of Tourism has issued a statement confirming the return of the flights which was announced in April this year. The flights will be operated be Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada’s leisure carrier. It will fly a 282-seat Boeing 767-300ER aircraft offering a choice of premium and economy cabins.

The first flight will arrive around 3 pm tomorrow. There will be a welcome ceremony for the inaugural flight at Gate 11 of the North Terminal Building of the Piarco International Airport hosted by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with Lazarri & Sampson, the travel agency responsible for the airline’s operations, and Air Canada’s Latin America and the Caribbean Sales Team.

Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Tourism, will deliver an address at the event and there will be a ceremonial water salute and a cultural programme. Air Canada had flown the T&T route for 60 years before it was dropped in 2008.