Lecturer gains family business certification

Senior Lecturer at COSTAATT Sajjad Hamid, has been awarded the Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising (ACFBA) by the Family Firm Institute (www.ffi.com), the foremost authority in the field, based in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

The advanced certificate is presented to individuals who have achieved comprehensive professional knowledge and gained significant expertise that can add value to family-owned businesses and family wealth clients. This qualification further ensures that the highest standards in professional best practices will be employed in the delivery of training.

The Family Firm Institute (FFI) Global Education Network Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising is designed to increase awareness and exposure to the concepts, skills and knowledge necessary to optimize effectiveness as family business advisors and consultants.

Hamid, who is a faculty member of COSTAATT’s Department of Management and Entrepreneurship, lectures on Managing the Family Enterprise and is also joint author of the text Family Business, along with Ernesto Poza of Thunderbird School of Global Management.

This course, which COSTAATT was the first to develop locally, is in response to the recognition that most businesses are family owned and operated, and therefore require a tailored entrepreneurial skill-set to be able to function effectively. The training and knowledge Mr. Hamid received from the Family Firm Institute will bring even greater relevance to the College’s curriculum and COSTAATT was pleased to support him in obtaining this qualification.

“Through completion of the certificate programme, Sajjad Hamid has gained a deeper understanding of the needs of family-owned enterprises and the many roles family business and non-family members play,“ said Judy Green, President of the Family Firm Institute.

Participants have access to cutting edge information and resources for exploring the core disciplines—behavioural science, finance, law and management science—as well as steps for forming collaborative teams. FFI provides multidisciplinary educational programmes to advance family enterprises worldwide, by enabling collaboration between family enterprise practitioners and academics, and in creating a global network of professionals.