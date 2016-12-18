WIBISCO is top Caribbean exporter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados—

The annual Caribbean Exporter of the Year Awards honoured six winners. The event was held recently at the Hilton Barbados Resort, hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and funded by the European Union (EU) via the 10th EDF Regional Private Sector Development Programme. It aimed to recognize and promote the contributions of outstanding exporters to the region’s economy.

WIBISCO exported to over 20 countries across the world and realised their motto ‘Baked in the Caribbean, Loved Everywhere’. With a company culture of innovation and a continuous drive for excellence they have successfully introduced new techniques and equipment to increase efficiencies and output in response to the fast-paced ever changing global marketplace.

The Female Exporter of the Year Award was sponsored by RBC Royal Bank was won by Haitian Yve-Car Momperousse, owner of Kreyol Essence. The company manufactures organic natural hair, skin and aromatherapy products including exotic oils, pomades, soufflés and therapeutic candles.

The Green Exporter of the Year, sponsored by Williams Industries Inc. was taken by Perishables Jamaica Ltd (PJL) for their efficient use of green technologies in the production of herbal teas that use authentic Jamaican raw materials.

From their 20-acre farm they operate on a 15Kw Photovoltaic system, which has reduced their electricity cost by 70 per cent since installation.

SMAKS Luxury Group which has been in business since 2011, and produces a range of Caribbean-flavoured teas took home the Emerging Exporter of the Year Award sponsored by Automotive Art. In the past three years, a new product was developed – Chai Rum, the world’s first tea-infused rum, which the company now exports to seven countries in Europe.

Executive director of Caribbean Export Pamela Coke Hamilton said the vision in creating the awards was to raise the profile of SMEs in the regional and international market place.

“And I firmly believe that we are on the right track with this initiative. This belief was validated in 2015, when the inaugural Caribbean Exporter of the Year, the CEO of Sacha Cosmetics, revealed that this achievement opened the doors for his company into Cuba – a market that they had previously pursued without any success,” she said.