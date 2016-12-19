KFC suspects identified from line-ups

Four suspected robbers, arrested at a hotel in St Helena last Thursday, have been positively identified as the men who robbed KFC's El Dorado, Tunapuna outlet last week.

Police sources said the suspects were pointed out by KFC employees during identification parades at police stations in east Trinidad over the weekend.

However, the suspects were not immediately charged as they were yesterday handed over to Central Division detectives, who were expected to place them on identification parades for similar robberies which recently occurred in that district. The men are to be charged and will appear in court later this week.

The robbery at KFC took place around 12.05 am last Monday, after a group of men entered the outlet along the Eastern Main Road. While one of the men ordered a meal and was being served, one of his accomplices drew a firearm and demanded that staff hand over the proceeds for the day - $12,000. The men then robbed shocked customers of their cash and valuables. The bandits escaped in a vehicle which was parked on a nearby street. The unmasked men were captured by several CCTV cameras at the outlet and images of the suspects were broadcast on social media websites.

Three days later, Northern Division police arrested the men at the hotel in St Helena after receiving a tip-off they were hiding there. Three women were arrested alongside the suspects, but have since been released.

Senior Supt McDonald Jacob of the Northern Division is leading the investigation.