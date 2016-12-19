Man killed for gold chain

A 30-year-old man was killed yesterday after being robbed of his gold chain at Celestine Trace, Morvant.

According to police reports Osaro Lewis, of Pelican Trace, Morvant, went to visit his mother at Celestine Trace, and while there went to a nearby parlor where he was accosted, robbed and shot. Police believe he wrestled with the bandits before he was shot and killed. Police said they received reports that gunshots were heard prior to Lewis’ death.

Relatives of Lewis, who spoke with the T&T Guardian yesterday, said he recently became the father of a second child and had been warned numerous times about wearing the gold chain, as it was seen as bait attracting criminals to him.

Lewis, who wanted to become a regiment officer, was employed as a security officer. Relatives said Lewis was the type to fight back if he felt he was being wronged. Police said the only motive they had for his killing was the robbery.

The murder toll for the year has reached 449, 29 more than all of last year.