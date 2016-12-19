Prepare for strike—Roget

With oil and gas production at record lows and fluctuating prices significantly affecting T&T’s revenue, business leaders are calling on the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) to put the country first and rethink strike action at Petrotrin.

As the OWTU entered conciliation talks with Petrotrin at the Ministry of Labour’s office in San Fernando yesterday, president general Ancel Roget warned that if there was no favourable outcome they will be forced to shut down the plant.

“We want to warn the country to prepare for strike because if this does not resolve itself, Christmas or no Christmas, we are going to shut the place down,” Roget said.

If this occurs, there could be shortages of fuel and cooking gas.

Roget said workers have not had a salary adjustment in the past six years and with 2017 approaching, it would mean two collective agreement periods have passed without any wage increase. He said the current bargaining period was 2014 to 2017 and they were asking for a reasonable salary increase, but the company had offered 0-0-0.

Although Petrotrin has not been profitable in recent years, he argued it was unfair that workers in other companies and State bodies had their salaries increased. He said Finance Minister Colm Imbert has a responsibility to settle their negotiation, but his attention seems to be somewhere else. With workers frustrated, he said they would not waste time with multiple meetings.

“We are prepared to listen. We are prepared to have them respond and if their response is not satisfactory, we are prepared to shut the blasted place down,” Roget said.

“When we do that, we will be doing it legally. Therefore, we call upon them to do the responsible thing and get their mandate or instruction from wherever they need to get it and have these negotiations resolved.

“We have already prepared the strike notice and are only waiting for the appropriate time, not too long from now, to serve strike notice on the Petroleum Company of Trinidad and Tobago in the interest of the workers there.”

Speaking on the issue, however, San Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett said while they respect the bargaining process, the OWTU must see the damage a shutdown could inflict on the economy. She said the country was already under stress by crime and unemployment, especially around the Christmas season.

“They are well within their right to negotiate and bargain for their members, but look at your country on the whole. You know we are under stress because the economy is down, unemployment is up, sales are down and there are a lot of stress factors in the society at this time. Why are you adding more? To Mr Roget and his counterparts, give the country a break,” Bartlett said.

President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce, Shiva Roopnarine, added that strike action would be terrible to overall business. He too said he understood the workers’ right to a fair wage, but questioned whether Petrotrin could afford a salary increase. If they can’t afford it, he said, they may opt to retrench workers.

“This is a well planned, orchestrated move at a time to cripple the country and the economy. Businesses who are dreaming of a favourable Christmas, considering the slowdown in economic activity over the past year, this will definitely put a serious dent on businesses, not just the retailer but creditors who are hoping to recover money after Christmas,” Roopnarine said.

In a release yesterday, Petrotrin confirmed the parties had started reconciliation talks with the Ministry of Labour aimed at concluding six collective agreements for the period 2014 to 2018.