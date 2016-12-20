Dale Seecharan has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield and is en route to the Port-of-Spain Magistrate's Court.

The 38-year-old IAM and co employee was arrested for the third time last night by officers of the homicide bureau at his St Helena home.

Banfield was found beneath boxes in the storeroom at IAM and Company on Charlotte Street on December 8, three days after she went missing.

Yesterday, Banfield's mother led a march through the streets of the capital city calling for justice for her daughter.