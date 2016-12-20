Dale Seecharan, the man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield is expected to reappear in court on January 17, after charges were laid this morning.

Seecharan was taken to court around midday and stood silently as charges were read in front of Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.

None of Seecharan’s or Banfield’s family members were present.

The charge was read that on an unknown date between December 4 and December 9, Seecharan murdered Banfield on the premises of IAM and Company.

Seecharan’s attorney, Larry Williams asked for disclosure of police evidence and for the complete CCTV footage obtained from IAM.

Williams did not request any special privileges for his client.

Often, in high profile murder cases specifically where the victim is female or a child, attorneys ask for clients to be separated from the general prison population to keep them from being harmed.