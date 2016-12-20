Police rearrest IAM employee as Banfield investigation continues

Police have rearrested Dale Seecharan as part of their ongoing investigation into the murder of 20-year-old Shannon Banfield.

Banfield was found beneath boxes in the storeroom at IAM and Company on Charlotte Street on December 8, three days after she went missing.

Hours after citizens participated in a march from Independence Square to Charlotte Street, calling for justice on Banfield's behalf, officers detained Seecharan, who the police had initially described as a "person of interest."

Police are also awaiting the results of DNA testing which will indicate whether or not Banfield was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

This latest arrest will be the third for Seecharan in relation to Banfield's case.

Seecharan was released by police at 10.10 pm last Monday, but was rearrested around 1 am last Tuesday at his St Helena home.

Banfield, of Mc Carthy Street, Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was last seen leaving her workplace—RBL’s Independence Square branch—around 4 pm on December 5.

In a telephone conversation with her mother Sherry-Ann Lopez around that time, Banfield said she was going to purchase items at the same store (IAM) she was eventually found in.

Banfield’s body was discovered hidden under some boxes in the company’s third floor storeroom around 1.30 pm on December 8 by employees who were searching for the source of a strong decomposing scent which they believe was a dead rat.

Her autopsy stated she had been smothered and police recovered what they believed to be a murder weapon, a bloodied towel, near where she was found.