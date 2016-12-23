New PoS mayor to tackle illegal vending

The new mayor of Port-of-Spain has taken up the challenge to deal with the perennial problem of illegal street vending in the capital city.

It is a problem faced by his predecessors and one that affects the 14 local government regions across the country.

Speaking after his first statutory meeting at City Hall, Mayor Joel Martinez said he met with a representative group of vendors on Wednesday and intends to have a follow up meeting in the new year aimed at regulating street vending.

He said almost every person he had spoken to since becoming mayor had asked him what was being done about illegal vending on Charlotte Street and dealing with the growing homeless population in the city.

At last count, there were over 240 people living on the streets in Port-of-Spain.

Martinez said he also intended to visit Chacon Street to see first hand its condition as part of a planned clean-up drive.

At Martinez’s swearing in ceremony held at City Hall, a week ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had described Chacon Street as an “open sewer” as it was frequented by vagrants. Rowley also called on the mayor to deal with the indiscriminate parking in the city.

“When you go and look yourself you then know the graphic situation that is before you and from there on take some action to ensure Chacon Street is a street we can all embrace.”

Martinez said the recent murder of Shannon Banfield on Charlotte Street had left lingering fears among shoppers and the city corporation was doing all it could to make shoppers comfortable.

“The death of this young girl is rather tragic and a difficult pill to swallow. What we are trying to do is to get people to be more comfortable to come to the city to be able to do their shopping because it is the hub of shopping activity,” Martinez said.

Regarding claims of indiscriminate wrecking in the city, Martinez appealed to the police to be fair.

“We cannot have our law enforcement personnel basically committing an offence by wrecking somebody indiscriminately. I would like to see that a good compromise takes place and we could do this thing lawfully so that people would understand there is no fear of their cars or vehicles being wrecked but at the same time I want to alert the population to be mindful that you need to park properly.”