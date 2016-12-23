No new offer for Petrotrin

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and the Attorney General Stuart Young said no new offer can be made to Petrotrin workers until the Industrial Court gives its ruling on matters relating to the last negotiating period.

Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair, Young said that the negotiations for the previous years 2011-2014 was before the Industrial Court and the Government was awaiting the outcome of that matter before proceeding with the new negotiations for the period of 2015-2017.

Young said those matters related to a breakdown of negotiations for the earlier period. He said the court was expected to give its ruling on the matter “early in 2017.”

“It makes no sense to begin a discussion with respect to that period because you will not be even able to place a dollar value on it,” he said.

Young said there was no authorisation for Petrotrin’s management to proceed with negotiations for the period 2015 to 2017 especially as the 2011 to 2014 negotiations have not been resolved.

The Minister said because of the prevailing economic situation the Government “intends to work with various stakeholders to manage this in the best manner for all of T&T.”

He said the Government “will not put the rest of T&T in any financial circumstances that will be detrimental to them based on small subsets and groups.”

According to Young, Cabinet was still looking at what offers can be made to respective unions in upcoming negotiations for new collective agreements. He a special sub-committee of Cabinet, chaired by Imbert, was trying to determine that matter.

He also said no instructions were given to either the board of Petrotrin or its management to offer any 0-0-0- per cent wage increase for workers employed at the State-owned company.

Young’s comments came in the wake of threats by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) — which represents the workers — to take legal strike action in the coming weeks to protest that offer.

OWTU president general Ancel Roget said on Wednesday that Petrotrin had offered a 0-0-0- per cent offer for the new negotiations for a collective agreement for the period 2015-17.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert first hinted the 0-0-0- per cent wage offer for State sector workers was first hinted but subsequently clarified the statement as a starting offer. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also said Imbert’s statement was not the position of the Cabinet of T&T.

Yesterday, Young said “neither the management of Petrotrin nor the board of Petrotrin was authorised to make any such offer, so there was no authorisation by this Government to either the board or the management to make any offer at all and that will include any offer of zero per cent going forward.”

Petrotrin and the OWTU are engaged in negotiations for a collective agreement for workers for the period 2015 to 2017.