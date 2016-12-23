Roget: No salary increase in 6 years

Addressing the media outside the Ministry of Labour’s San Fernando office, Roget said there has been no adjustment of salaries for Petrotin workers for two negotiating periods.

The outstanding period of 2011-2014 is currently before the Industrial Court while 2014-17 was the one being negotiated. Once again, he warned the country to be on standby for a fuel shortage as the OWTU would take strike action against Petrotrin if there was no favourable outcome.

Both parties met on Monday, but after 14 hours of talks, there was no agreement on cost items. Roget said the OWTU advised Petrotrin to meet with the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert to get a directive to make an offer for salary increases. As they walked into the meeting, he said they were going to examine the company’s offer and would share their decision soon.

But during yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said no new offer can be made to Petrotrin workers until the Industrial Court gives its ruling on matters relating to the 2011-2014 negotiations. Young said the court was expected to give its ruling early in 2017.

Asked whether the union would consider going to the Industrial Court if yesterday’s meeting did not end well, he said it was not an option they were willing to consider at this time.

“There is one set to negotiations already at the Industrial Court and the Government is hiding behind the Industrial Court.”

Roget said the OWTU supported the salary increases to public servants, health workers and those in the security services. He said it was wrong that Petrotrin workers play a vital role in generating revenue to the economy but has toiled six years without an increase.