UNC: FATCA ball in PNM court

The Opposition United National Congress is accusing the Government led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of holding the country to ransom by failing to do the right thing on the FATCA legislation.

UNC chairman, David Lee, told the T&T Guardian that instead of accusing the Opposition of trying to create mayhem to get back into office by withholding their support from the FATCA Legislation, the Prime Minister should instead tell the country “why did the Government renege on a commitment made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 9 this year for a Joint Select Committee to review the legislation...Why does the Government want to hold the country to ransom ?”

Lee said contrary to what is “being peddled by the Prime Minister and the Government, we in the UNC do not want to create mayhem, we want to pass good legislation and the way to get that is for the experts to be called before the JSC for us to get proper advice on the legislation.”

Lee said the Prime Minister must tell the country “why is the Government so against a JSC, even after they agreed to it, we not asking for anything unreasonable, if they want our vote then they should agree to our request for the JSC, had they kept their commitment the legislation would have been passed already.”

Lee said the UNC has been unable “to fathom why the Gvernment does not want the legislation to go before a Joint Select Committee.”

He recalled when the Government brought amendments to the Procurement Bill “which we drafted they said they wanted the amendments to go before a JSC because of good governance and we agreed, so why are they so against a JSC for the FATCA legislation?” he asked.

Lee said the Gvernment had made “several changes to the legislation, which was first brought to the Parliament on September 9, all of that could be discussed at a JSC, the strength of the JSC is to tap in to technical expertise through individuals who we can call to assist to have the best legislation passed,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday might, Rowley told reporters that the Opposition was “banking on mayhem in the country to help it get back into office.”

MP for Tabaquite, Dr Surujrattan Rambachan, said the Prime Minister appears to be “blind to the mayhem that has already descended upon this country because of both him and his Ministers poor leadership and management of the nation’s affairs since taking office.”

He said Rowley’s “comments about mayhem stems from what he has now perceived as a growing anger and disappointment in the population of his administration.”

This according to Rambachan was evidenced in the “reaction of his own supporters to his party and government in the last Local Government Elections.”

Rambachan said, “The UNC is committed to passing good law and this includes the FATCA legislation. The UNC is not in the business of governance to cause mayhem but to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their families, peace in the country and economic prosperity and social progress for all citizens.”

The FATCA legislation requires a three fifths majority for passage. Government has 23 votes and therefore requires the support of at least three Opposition MPs.