Bleak Christmas for Matelot, Grande Reviere villagers

RALPH BANWARIE

Matelot and Grande Riviere villagers will experience a bleak Christmas this year. They have no source of income to purchase curtains, bed sheets, decoration and in some instances, they are struggling to get food to eat. Villagers said there will be no cook up and no paranging.

Many fishermen and farmers in the two villages lost their livelihood and were marooned in early December when bad weather damaged boats and engines, destroyed crops, as well as blew off roofs and destroyed household items.

Richardson Guevara, fisherman/farmer and father of three, asked, “You know how it feels for Christmas not to have an oil down, fish broth, fish and provision, cassava pone in your house?” In spite of this, he said he made the effort to purchase gifts for his children so they could feel the spirit of Christmas. Others were not so lucky.

Kion James, the father of a month-old baby, was crying as he sat next to some of his damaged furniture. He said he lost his boat, engine and net, and now with his home and furniture damaged it was something to be worried about, “not for myself, but my children.”

“We need a place to call home, where we can live comfortable. A home not close to the seashore but on higher grounds. Right now I have no source of income, how can I prepare or even celebrate Christmas at this time,” James said.

Preparations for Christmas this year was not the same as in years gone by where there would be a lot of activities taking place in the two communities. In fact, last Thursday there were just a few people around.

Some of the young fishermen were seen at the fishing depot looking out at sea, others were playing a game of dominoes, some mothers were seen with children sitting at the steps of the school, while others sat on the ground near the community centre.

Eunica Romney, a housewife and mother said “this year people seem less interested in their preparation, last year families were occupied painting, cleaning, and decorating their house, this is not happening.

“We live by the sea and always embrace ourselves to experience disaster, but this was the worst. Roads are still being repaired and the place looks different to what it was.” They are no longer seeing visitors or delivery vehicles coming to supply groceries, as the leaning telephone poles and wires are making it impossible for them to pass.

Villager Diana James said “we had our Christmas bulbs lighting on Wednesday, November 30, when the natural heavenly bulbs where blinking better than a Christmas tree decorated with Christmas bulbs which began at 5 pm and ended at 3 am on December 1, followed by thunder and cracking sounds of trees and electricity poles and cables, rocks tumbling down. This replaced the bamboo bursting and fire crackers.”

‘We don’t want handouts, compensate us’

Kyle Charles, a boat owner, said the villagers depended on fishing and farming for their livelihood, but the recent disaster had damaged many of their boats, nets and gears, while farmers had acres of bananas, citrus, avocados, cocoa, coffee, and nutmeg uprooted.

“We usually purchase some of the farmers’ crops for Christmas, but these have become a scarce commodity. Some of the farmers used to give free provisions—dasheen, cassava, yam, banana sorrel, but this year we have to do without this and instead have to travel out of Matelot and Grande Riviere and purchase the provision for which we have no money.”

Charles admitted that a lot of donations in the form of foodstuffs and household items were being sent to villagers courtesy Non-governmental Organisations. But while they appreciate the charity, he asked, “How long will it continue?”

“It is time the various government agencies pull together and have the farmers and fishermen compensated, so that they can get back on their feet.”

Christopher Lee, a fisherman/farmer, said they submitted three claims for damage suffered as a result of the disaster, “but all we are hearing is that the assessments are being made for payment while we suffer.”

Lee said they do not want handouts, but prefer to work, “so provide us with our compensation so that we can have our boats, engines, nets replaced and can continue with our service to our family and the country.”

Lee recalled that “in December 2010, six years ago, we had a similar disaster and we were visited by then government ministers who ensured that all families were comfortable and even got our cheques to have our boats back in the water. This present Government is only coming and they have us fill out forms and have us waiting. They saw for themselves the destruction, so why wait to pay us?” he said.