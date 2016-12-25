TCL directors withhold company’s share valuation

An independent director of TCL has defended the decision by the regional cement producer not to provide a price range that the company consider to be a fair offer in its rejection of the $4.50-a-share takeover offer made by Mexican cement.

On Friday, TCL published a directors’ circular in which it recommended that the Cemex offer of $4.50 a share should be rejected because it “fails to reflect the full commercial value” of the Claxton Bay-based company.

Several TCL shareholders who spoke with the T&T Sunday Guardian praised the company for rejecting the Cemex offer but criticised it for not disclosing what it believed TCL is worth.

TCL director Nigel Edwards, who led the special committee of the board that procured and analysed the fairness opinion, said the board took a strategic decision not to publicise a value on the company.

Edwards said “The main reason for that is that we believe that stating a value, even a range of values, could have the effect of placing an upper limit on any future offer that could potentially be made to the shareholders.

“If the Directors signaled that there was an upper limit, any future offeror need only offer up to that price, even if that offeror believes that the actual value of the company’s share was in fact higher than that.

“We remain of the firm view that the Directors’ Circular is in keeping with the legal, statutory and fiduciary duties of the Directors and that our position is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.”

Cemex announced on December 5 that it was offering $4.50 a share to acquire 132.6 million TCL shares that would take its shareholding in the local company from 39.5 per cent to 74.9 per cent.

In Friday’s directors’ circular, TCL said the company is positioned to benefit from the significant operational improvement that have been instituted in the period since August 2014, when a new board headed by businessman Wilfred Espinet was elected to run the company.

According to the circular: “The company has experienced a turnaround after multiple past efforts to do so.

“The evidence of the turnaround is supported by the company’s return to sustainable profitability in 2015 and continuing to produce positive net income throughout 2016.”