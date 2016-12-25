Thousands lose jobs in 2016

Characterized by untimely deaths, insane politics, and strange occurrences, people around the world see 2016 as the year the world lost its collective mind.

For many people locally, 2016’s habit of taking was more intimately felt by the thousands of people who lost their jobs in the construction sector, steel industry, public sector, and media.

The few sectors which seem to have withstood the threats associated with recession conditions included the manufacturing sector, the services sector, and the restaurant industry, which frequently saw job postings and vacancy notices throughout the year and absorbed many retrenched workers.

A year ago, the unemployment rate was 3.4 per cent according to Central Statistical Office (CSO) data.

The CSO said 5,400 people, the majority of whom were women, lost their job in the second quarter of 2016. Unemployment figures rose above four per cent for the first time since 2012.

In February, close to 500 workers were retrenched at ArcelorMittal.

In March, over 800 Construtora OAS workers were laid off, while 200 workers from Centrin were also laid off.

It was ArcelorMittal which caused the most controversy after workers walked away, some after 20 or 30 years of employment with no severance.

It prompted demands from the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) for Government to amend the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act to help retrenched workers.

Manufacturing, which saw job cuts in 2015, was a source of employment for many retrenched workers this year.

President of the T&T Manufacturers Association Ralph Balgobin, in an interview last week, said the manufacturing sector had not reduced employment and had seen some of its members increasing staff.

“We continue to place people displaced from other sectors into manufacturing jobs,” Balgobin said.

He added that while the manufacturing sector continued to automate and he expected employment creation to stabilize or grow slowly, he certainly did not expect the sector to downsize in the near future.

But downsizing and retrenchment have been a hallmark of 2016 and is expected to continue into 2017.

JTUM president, Ancel Roget, said the current laws to protect workers were inadequate and there was now a responsibility for lawmakers to make amendments in light of ArcelorMittal and other retrenched workers.

The retrenchment of OAS workers caused further ire from unions as many went unpaid for work undertaken in the construction of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union called on Government to pay $23 million owed to workers by Construtora OAS.

Retrenchment woes for former workers

Timothy Bailey, former dispatcher at ArcelorMittal was one of close to 500 workers sent home after the company’s closure earlier this year.

Around Christmas time in 2015, the company had already dismissed 600 workers.

Today, Bailey is again employed and preparing to celebrate the Christmas season, but is concerned about his former colleagues, aware that many have not been able to find jobs.

"Some are trying to find work where they can. They have become taxi drivers or do jobs they are not used to or that don't pay well and I know some people remain unemployed," Bailey said in a telephone interview.

He spoke of one former colleague who was murdered this year in a robbery while working as a taxi driver and another who was going through a divorce.

The emotional and mental impacts of retrenchment was supposed to be addressed by a ten-point plan set up by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

The ten-point-plan to assist retrenched workers involved training and retraining of workers, setting up a national retrenchment registry, and it was expected to include a marketing plan to solicit new jobs. Based on the cries of those who remained unemployed, it was not clear what was achieved.

In October this year, Baptiste-Primus also announced that a Canadian company, Hire Pro Drivers (HPD) had identified 35,000 long-haul trucking vacancies in Canada that could be filled by T&T nationals and said there was also the “strong possibility” of workers getting permanent residence. No one could say what became of this plan.

At the time, she said, 1,848 people had lost jobs in T&T for the year.

The real number, according to many union leaders who spoke out this year, is much higher, as hundreds of contract workers who did not receive renewals were not included in that figure.

The figure was also less than the Central Bank’s estimated, 5,000 jobs lost since the final quarter of 2015 and the CSO’s estimate of 8,400 around the same period.

The Sunday Guardian called Baptiste-Primus and left a message on her voicemail last week but calls were not returned.

While Baptiste-Primus made promises to continue assisting retrenched workers, labour leaders have said Government had not done enough for labour in 2016.

0-0-0 came into effect in September

In an interview on Wednesday, President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Fitun) Joseph Remy said the issue of labour in 2016 needed to be put in the context of a promise made by the People’s National Movement for the involvement and inclusion of unions in economic decisions.

“I am unhappy from where I sit,” Remy said.

“While the Ministry of Labour engaged in consultation on one or two pieces of labour legislation, there has been non-performance and abject failure of leadership of the National Tripartite council.”

The National Tripartite Advisory Council was launched by Government in March.

The terms of reference of the council included oversight over implementation of government policy as enshrined in Vision 2030, identification and review of Sustainable National Development Goals, development of a culture of Innovation, Invention and use of Initiative and enhancing the level of productivity in all sectors of national endeavour.

According to Remy, the output of the council has been null.

“That was the forum where labour could have made a strong contribution to the revitalization of the economy. There is no initiative we see coming forward that could give confidence that the council is doing its work.”

Remy also criticized statements by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that Government planned to offer unions a starting point of “zero-zero-zero” for future negotiations, a promise that came to fruition in September when the Telcommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) made that offer to the Communications Workers Union.

According to the OWTU, the zero offer was also made in regard to Petrotrin workers.

Remy also expressed doubt about CSO statistics, saying it was more than likely being bolstered by make-work programmes such as Cepep and URP, which both also saw cuts in 2016.

Remy said the trade union movement wanted genuine engagement from the Government in 2017.

Last month, the Industrial Court of T&T was being blamed for decreased levels of productivity in the country and making it increasingly difficult for employers to terminate workers.

Businessman Frank Mouttet said the court has been “harsh and oppressive towards employers while favouring workers and their representative unions.”

The court earlier this month summoned CEO of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the chamber itself to court on the matter.

Gabriel Faria, the chamber president, attorney Derek Ali, and Mouttet were issued with summons to appear before the court on a charge of contempt of court over statements made by Mouttet.

The matter continues in 2017.​​