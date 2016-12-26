Kidnapped San Juan teen back home

A relative of a 15-year-old San Juan teen who was kidnapped on Christmas Eve was being questioned by the police late yesterday.

One man from the Port-of-Spain community, who is a gang member, was also in police custody.

Jaavika George, a student at a secondary school in San Juan, was kidnapped while on his way to a shop along Chotoo Lane, El Socorro.

A report said around 2.30 pm on Christmas Eve, George was bundled into the back of a Nissan Tiida motor car.

Relatives immediately made a report to the Barataria Police Station and officers conducted enquiries. Officers of the Inter-agency Task Force Strike Team, Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Barataria Police responded.

A ransom of $300,000 was later demanded for George’s safe release.

However, George was later discovered in an abandoned house in Laventille after an exercise was carried out by the police. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated and discharged. Investigations are continuing.

Police said yesterday that one of the suspects was taken to the Central Police Station while the other was at the Barataria Police Station.

When contacted, relatives, who did not want to be named, said they were surprised that George was kidnapped.

“I am glad he’s released, he’s back and he’s okay. He was going to buy something and they take him. Somebody see and make an alarm,” the relative told the T&T Guardian.

“I was in shock. And he is a good and decent boy who going to school and studying.”

Friends of the family expressed their dismay at the incident and initially took to social media to find George when he was taken.

Investigations are ongoing.