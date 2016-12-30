Union to deliver strike notice to Petrotrin Wednesday

President General of the OWTU says that Wednesday morning the union will serve strike notice on state-owned Petrotrin.

He says workers must not pay for the fire rage that started under the last government and continued by this government for being represented by a union who stood up agaisnt against corruption

He says after strike begins the workers will not return to work unless Petrotrin has a new president.

This comes after negotiations between the unions and the company broke down at 5am today as Roget says the company is still offering zero-zero-zero.