Union to deliver strike notice to Petrotrin Wednesday
Published:
Friday, December 30, 2016
President General of the OWTU says that Wednesday morning the union will serve strike notice on state-owned Petrotrin.
He says workers must not pay for the fire rage that started under the last government and continued by this government for being represented by a union who stood up agaisnt against corruption
He says after strike begins the workers will not return to work unless Petrotrin has a new president.
This comes after negotiations between the unions and the company broke down at 5am today as Roget says the company is still offering zero-zero-zero.
