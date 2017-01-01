Bandits rob supermarket customers

When bandits stormed Flourishing Supermarket, San Fernando, on Friday, they did not go after the liquor or cash in the drawers, instead they robbed customers.

According to police, three armed bandits entered the supermarket along Cipero Road, Retrench Village, around 11.45 am and shouted out that a robbery was taking place.

They robbed Rajin Lochan, 49, of $1,600 and the keys to his white Nissan AD Wagon. Carl Mitchell, 39, was robbed of two cell phones valued $1,000. Peter Crawford was robbed of $2,400, and 48-year-old Lelawatie John was punched in her face.

The bandits then ran out of the supermarket and escaped in Lochan’s wagon. Ste Madeleine police have so far arrested one man and were searching for the other two suspects up to yesterday afternoon.