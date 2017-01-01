New Year’s wishes for T&T

The Sunday Guardian has compiled a list of New Year’s greetings from people across different sectors of the country.

Here’s what they wished for T&T in 2017.

Leader of the Tobago Forwards, Christlyn Moore:

My wish is that in 2017 Tobago finally takes it place at the national table and that Tobagonians see the long-awaited change in governance in the Tobago House of Assembly.

Director General of the T&T Civil Aviation Authority, Ramesh Lutchmedial:

My wish for the country is peace, prosperity, and a rise in oil prices.

Alive, Sharon Inglefield:

A new year, a fresh start, same dreams, and new hope. Arrive Alive wishes you a happy and safe 2017.

Criminologist Prof Emeritus Ramesh Deosaran:

The country’s physical well-being has been badly hit, in particular, by troubling crime, a fallen economy, and weaknesses in public administration and consumer services. The demoralising and stressful consequences have been hard on the population, especially on the salaried middle class. My very fervent wish for 2017 therefore is for quick and sustainable improvements in these areas so that the promises of a democratic society and the national anthem will be achieved. In this, our elected officials, from councillors to MPs, now have an obvious and special oath-driven duty.

Minister of Public Administration and Communications, Maxie Cuffie:

My wish is for a people who hold steadfast to their ideals, yet know when compromise is necessary and important to achieve even if it means letting go of strongly held traditions...a greater sense of personal responsibility and greater recognition that the changes we wish to see begin with us.

CEO of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association, Brian Frontin:

My expectation in 2017 is for continued tourism industry leadership by the joint-private sector stakeholders’ associations and the prioritisation of tourism as a meaningful contributor to the economy of T&T.

Social activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt:

My first wish is that teachers would learn to manage classrooms with love, not verbal violence. My second wish is while everyone else is wishing for peace and prosperity, I just wish for something practical—that WASA will co-ordinate with road paving and repairs so that those in the ministry that are responsible will get work filling potholes and repaving roads and then ensuring that WASA does not move in the following month to dig them all up again. They did a magnificent job around the savannah.

Designer Peter Elias:

Many are anxious to improve the current circumstances, but are unwilling to improve themselves. We look to the Government for the leadership and example, but ought to be held accountable for our action or inactions. May God always bless our nation.

President the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud:

In wishing everyone happiness for 2017, I feel obligated to say that I was taught that true happiness is not possible without peace. In wishing therefore, peace for everyone in 2017 I want to share that I was also taught that true and lasting peace is not possible without forgiveness. In hoping for peace, I know that we will not have peace in our country unless we have peace in our homes and that we will not have peace in our homes unless we have peace in our hearts; to have peace in our hearts we must be capable of forgiveness. My ultimate wish therefore is that beginning with our nation’s leaders and through all ranks of the society peace and brotherhood will follow from our willingness to forgive each other and from our conviction that to love our country we must love each other.