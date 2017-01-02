Panmen mull over new Panorama event

Panmen are expected to stage a placard demonstration outside Pan Trinbago office on Park Street, Port-of-Spain, tomorrow, demanding the immediate resignation president Keith Diaz and his entire executive.

And for the 2017 Carnival season, panmen may stage their own event called “Pandrome” with the support of private sponsors.

These two suggestions came out of a special meeting of pannists held at All Stars panyard in Port-of-Spain yesterday to discuss matters of concern, including the leadership of the movement and the non-payment of money owed to them for work done last year.

Among those who attended the meeting were internationally-known pannist and Phase 11 Pan Groove arranger, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, who made the initial call for Wednesday’s protest.

Panmen have claimed they were being treated with disrespect by the Diaz-led organisation.

Following a special Pan Trinbago meeting at City Hall, Port-of-Spain last week Wednesday, disgruntled pannists suggested that there would be no Panorama this year.

Several speakers at yesterday’s open meeting expressed their displeasure about the Pan Trinbago leadership and renewed calls for the staging of 2017 Panorama competition to be boycotted.

One panman said: “Pan Trinbago now oppressing pan players instead of representing them. Pan Trinbago putting pan players last and the executive first.”

He said pan players must establish a union or group to represent them, insisting that the organisation’s constitution should be changed to allow for an executive to be elected by a one-man-one-vote system instead of the existing delegate system .

Sharpe in his comments said: “This whole pan thing, it has to change. The executive should go. They should not even attempt to run Panorama 2017.” He said a placard demonstration can start the process to have the Pan Trinbago executive removed from office.

According to Sharpe, the picket demonstration could even be taken to the Prime Minister’s residence. “Let us think drastic. We have to come out and picket. Get a placard.”

Other panmen told the meeting their concern was not only the non-payment of $1,000 to pan players for last year’s Panorama, but the mismanagement by the executive.

One panman said Pan Trinbago does not represent players but the bands.

Gregory Lindsay, chairman and manager of Power Stars Steel Orchestra called on panmen to stand united. He said: “We must practice the principles of civil disobedience. We must stand up right now and demand that the executive stand down.”

Lindsay said if panmen don’t engage in such action “this would be our death knell.”

Expressing support for the boycott of the 2017 Panorama, Lindsay suggested that panmen should participate in a breakaway event similar to the one organised by protesting mas bands during Carnival in previous years at the Jean Pierre Complex.

“We might have a Pandrome where private sector would get involved outside of Pan Trinbago (to sponser the event), said Lindsay, recalling that other events like Pan on the Avenue were arranged without any assistance from Pan Trinbago.

PAN TRINBAGO: PAN PLAYERS UNINFORMED

Pan Trinbago public relations officer, Michael Joseph, is expressing his “disgust and indignation” at “a few misguided, uninformed pan players,” who attended last week Wednesday’s general membership meeting at City Hall, Port of Spain

The meeting was held to discuss players’ remittances for 2016 and the future of Panorama 2017.

Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz was forced to abort the meeting as some members were demanding a boycott of the 2017 Panorama competition over the unresolved money matters.

Joseph said on Facebook yesterday that: “It was clear to me that some people came with an agenda inimical to the best interest of Pan Trinbago,”

Joseph said while he believed members were entitled to their own views in a democratic organisation, “when they are filled with malicious accusations and hostility, that is a horse of a different colour.”

Indicating that while he was still making a “valuable contribution towards the advancement and protection of the future of the steelpan” he was being disrespected by “misinformed, misguided individuals, who have no sense of value and appreciation for contributors.”

Joseph said some of them who were “only interested in their own welfare.”