Triple murder in Freepport

Homicide officers are at this time at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Road, Freeport where three people were shot dead during the wee hours of this morning.

Four others were shot and wounded and are at the Couva District Hospital receiving medical attention.

The deceased have been identified as: Winston Edwards, Kent Brown and Elton Amora.

Details are still sketchy, however, the T&T Guardian will update as soon as more information comes to hand.