Petrotrin Boss attends labour talks

Petrotrin President Fitzroy Harewood this morning walked into the Ministry of Labour office at the Waterfront Complex for the meeting with the Minister and officials of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU).

Yesterday, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus adjourned the negotiations meeting after she noticed Harewood's absence.

At 7.51am Harewood walked through the main doors accompanied by his team of officials from the State's oil and gas company.

Just before, OWTU officials led by the OWTU's President General Ancel Roget made their way up to the Minister's office.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian, Roget said there has been no new developments overnight but they continue to hold out hope for this morning's meeting.

He said they are going to examine every available option to ensure that at the end of the day the government respond appropriately in the interest of the country.

"It's not just the Union must put the country first but also the Government. The Minister of Finance must put the country first," Roget said.

"The Minister of Finance who is also acting as the Ministry of Energy has been notably absent," he added.

Roget said they are going to exercise all of the option and examine them thoroughly and if there is a proposal for considering they will consider it in a bid to bring resolution.

"If there is no proposal or nothing amounting to zero, zero, zero that is disrespectful and we think that it should be off the table at this point'" Roget said.