Piparo caretaker chopped and burnt

Friends and family of Piparo murder victim Delinjah “Ninja” John described him yesterday as one of the nicest persons you could ever meet.

But his killers showed no mercy, chopping the 33-year-old man at least two times on the head and then setting his body on fire.

John’s body was discovered by a villager around 1 pm on Wednesday on an agricultural estate near Johnstone Road, Piparo where he worked as a caretaker.

His body was badly burnt, but his relatives were able to identify him through his dentures.

His murder and the manner in which he was killed have left his relatives and his friends, many of whom are motorcyclists, in a state of shock.

Several of his friends took to Facebook to vent their anger and sadness over his passing.

His friend, Darren Date, who is in New York posted: “Just got news that they murdered Ninja. Who would do something like this to a person like him? I have known him from a child in his mother’s arms, he has been part of my life as a son for over 30 years. One of the most respectful and dedicated persons I have had the privilege of knowing in my life. Just this weekend we spoke over messenger. I know he looked up to me as a father figure, this guy would not harm anyone. How could they take his life in such a cruel way? What is going on in Trinidad? I know this for sure, Ninja believed in God with all his heart never did he turn away from worshipping his God. RIP, my dear friend. A little note to the ones who did this karma is a bitch and you just messed with one of God’s people.”

John was a practising Muslim who had no children and was not married.

His mother, Judy Harry, said his passion was motorbikes.

“He loved motorbikes. This is a huge shock,” said his mother who was also trying to come to terms with his death.

Harry said John was the second oldest of her eight children.

She was not aware that he had any bad blood with anyone.

“He was very quiet, he stayed to his self.”

Although murders are rampant in the country, Harry said she never thought one of her children would become a statistic.

Harry said the police have not yet told her the motive for her son’s death.

The mother went to the Forensic Science Centre, Port-of-Spain, yesterday where she identified her son’s body. An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov stated died from at least two chop wounds to the head.

Following the autopsy, she said the police indicated that they would return to the crime scene to search for the murder weapon. Arrangements were being made to have his funeral service held today under Muslim rites.

Homicide officers are continuing investigations.