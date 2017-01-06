Pleasantville schoolgirl missing   

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding a 14-year-old Pleasantville schoolgirl who has been missing since Monday.

According to a release from the TTPS, Mariah Modeste, 14, was last seen by her mother Diana Saroop on January 2, 2017.

Saroop made a report to the Mon Repos Police Station on Tuesday and said Mariah was last seen in Salvia Lane, Pleasantville.

Mariah lives at Purcell Street, Vistabella Road with her mother and is a student at the Pleasantville Secondary School.

She is slim built, of mixed descent and five feet, five inches tall.

Anyone with information on Maria's whereabouts is being asked to contact the police at 555, 999, 911, any police station or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.