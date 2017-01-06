Police body head to CPO today

The Police Service Social and Welfare Association is expected to begin its wage negotiations for the period 2014 to 2016 with the Chief Personnel Officer today.

The association’s president Insp Michael Seales said while the association would be mindful of the current economic times, he said, the statement made by Government that there would be the maturing of bonds later this year was a positive indication that the country would be on the road to financial recovery soon.

“For us, that is a cue to negotiate. If you have to have discussions on the state of the economy have your discussions with us but don’t make statements in a vacuum and there is no response to it,” Seales said.

“Government is saying they want increased performance but they are not saying that they willing to increase payment for that increased performance. It is almost a paradox. We are not going to be taking 0-0-0 for the period under consideration,” Seales said.

Seales added that police have been looking closely at what is taking place between the OWTU and their negotiations and what have been said from the politicians concerning the wage increase of the oil workers and have decided to “join the fray”. Seales said that what is being offered is not in keeping with the good faith that the collective bargaining is built on.

Asked if he had considered the economic climate and whether asking for an increase was too much, Seales said: “Law enforcement officers, in particular the Police Service, are the protectors of the environment and if the environment is safe we will have investment. We want to be able to facilitate that drive and more than that we have to look at it in the context and not just say we are in a hard economic time.”

He added that it was the same politicians who have boasted that serious crimes are down which is a testament to the good work that police are doing and would have done for the collective period now before the negotiating table.

In 2015 officers received a 14 per cent wage increase. Fifty per cent of the backpay was supposed to be paid to all officers but Seales said to date there were some who had not received any money.

He said this was not the fault of government but rather an administrative issue at Police Service Finance Branch regarding the processing of documents.

“About 20 per cent of the Police Service haven’t received their backpay....any monies at all concerning their backpay. The association is very much concerned about this.

“What was promised by the Finance Minister that he was going to pay the retirees their full amount...we are now hearing that they will be getting half of their full amount and that is causing some concern,” Seales said.

He said the second half of the backpay was due on or before the end of March.

Seales thanked Finance Minister Colm Imbert for his efforts to facilitate the payment in terms of making the funds available.

“We are now in a position where we are looking for the second half and the entire first half has not been paid so that in itself can cause some confusion,” Seales said.

The backpay is for the period 2011 to 2013.

Contacted yesterday an official at the Police Service Finance Branch assured that the backpay would be paid. The official said the delay in processing some of the payments was due to officers who had sick leave and extended sick leave recorded against them.