Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

Multiple people are dead following a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday afternoon.

According to international news reports, three people are confirmed dead and nine injured after a shooter opened fire at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area at the airport.

News reports say the shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time.

NBC news said hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac and the airport tweeted that all services are temporarily suspended and passengers should contact their air carrier about flight information.

The airport has four terminals and serves more than 73,000 travelers every day. It ranks 21st in the U.S. in total passenger traffic, with more than 650 commercial flights a day.

The airport is used frequently by Caribbean nationals.

