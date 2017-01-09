Petrotrin strike may be off

Amidst unconfirmed reports that the strike at Petrotrin has been called off, the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has advised workers that the walk out scheduled for 10 am has been pushed back by one hour to 11 am instead.

At 11.30 am, a union official informed workers that discussions were ongoing and that further instructions would be given at noon.

This as the union and the company continue its conciliation meeting under the Minister of Labour and Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste Primus at the Ministry's office at Port of Spain.

Reports indicate that the three percent offer Petrotrin placed on the table at 11 pm last night for the period 2011 to 2014/15, has now moved up to five percent.

The union is asking for 10 percent for the same period.

In a statement issued earlier today, Petrotrin said with respect to the three year agreements covering the period 2014-2017/2018, the union offered to withdraw strike action served for this period on the premise that a settlement for the previous period is achieved.

The company also said its contingency plan for the impending strike has been activiated and was expected to take effect from 10am this morning.