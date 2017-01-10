Man killed in hit and run

Police are searching for a driver who knocked down a 46-year-old man and left him for dead at the side of the road on Monday night

According to police reports, around 9 pm Jagdeo of Demerara Heights was walking along the westbound lane of the Churchill -Roosevelt Highway when he was knocked down. Police said after hitting Jagdeo, the driver failed to stop leaving a bleeding Jagdeo at the side of the road.

Jagdeo was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he died while being treated.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man who police said has no fixed addressed was found dead near Victoria Square, Port-of-Spain early yesterday morning.

According to police reports, David Cooper was seen running from three men along Queen Street near Victoria Square and tried to climb the walls of the square when he received a wound to the leg.