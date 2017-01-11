Sainfiet: I should have resigned from day one

Tom Saintfiet says he should have resigned from the job as Soca Warriors head coach on the same day he was appointed.

He said this because he never got the support of the TTFA President and was not allowed to work with the players and staff that he wanted to work with.

Sainfiet handed in his resignation letter on Tuesday, days after the Soca Warriors were humiliated after placing last in a three team tournament to qualify for the Gold Cup.

T&T lost to both Suriname and Haiti in the gold cup qualification rounds, held in T&T.

Saintfiet was appointed as head coach on December 7, replacing former national coach Stephen Hart.

Noting that he had been given the mandate to guide the team past Panama and Mexico in the coming World Cup qualifiers in March, he said he had come to the conclusion that he could not be successful in the current environment.

"From the first day of my unveiling, I did not get the support of the TTFA and its President, support which is needed to be able to do my job in a professional way," Saintfiet wrote.

"Perhaps I should have taken this decision right from day one of my appointment after the President openly second guessed his own choice of employing me but I gave him and the TTFA the benefit if the doubt."

He said it was an honour and privilege to work for a beautiful nation like T&T and wished the players, staff, TTFA, fans and the whole football family the very best.

The TTFA today accepted Saintfiet's resignation.