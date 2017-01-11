You are here

Home

Saintfiet resigns as Soca Warriors coach

Published: 
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Recently appointed coach of the senior national football team, Tom Saintfiet has resigned.

Saintfiet announced his resignation on his Facebook page this morning.

Now further information has been given. 

Saintfiet led the national team to two straight defeats in the Caribbean Football Union qualifiers for the 2017 Gold Cup, a tournament won by Haiti.

We will update this report as we get more.

News