Classic format for Soca Monarch

The International Soca Monarch competition will take on a classic format in 2017 with the finals at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and the semifinals returning to the Arima Velodrome says Therese Rahim Doolam, spokesman for the competition.

“We are taking the semifinals back to the people of Arima and it will return to the Arima Velodrome and Fantasic Friday will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The competition still remains an annual source of pride for T&T citizens and continues to be a growing source of entertainment for cultural enthusiasts worldwide,” she said.

She spoke last night at the launch of the International Soca Monarch competition 2017 on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port-of-Spain as the competition celebrates its 25 anniversary.

Among the sponsors are Guardian Media Ltd and Carib who were present.

Hundreds of people lined the promenade and swayed and danced to Soca music and other forms of entertainment at the launch as artistes like Yankee Boy performed.

Doolam said when the competition was originally launched a quarter of a century ago, the idea was to showcase the talent not only to a local audience but also to an international one.

Port-of-Spain mayor Joel Martinez, who also spoke at the launch said soca music and culture can be used for economic gain.

“Despite its cultural values, music plays an important economic role in our country’s revenue. Soca has evolved in the last 20 years and is a word that is now synonymous with the festive celebration of carnival. An event that captures the attention of tourists and continues to be a proud flag bearer of our country. Soca continues to engage international attention,” he said.

He added that Soca music will be well and alive for a very long time to come.